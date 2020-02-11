Delhi Election Results 2020 Updates: AAP crosses majority mark in early leads, BJP ahead in 15

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly will begin amid tight security today at 8 am. According to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh, the counting of votes will take place at 21 centres. There will be a dedicated hall for every assembly constituency.

A tight security net has been put in place to ensure the counting of votes takes place in a peaceful manner. Over 670 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats at stake in the country's capital. As much as 62.59 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Delhi on February 8, when the elections were held in a single-phase in Delhi. Most of the exit polls predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will retain the power, winning two-thirds seats while some have even predicted three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly.