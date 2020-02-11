Delhi Election Results 2020 Updates: AAP crosses majority mark in early leads, BJP ahead in 15

Delhi Election Results 2020: Early trends show BJP's Tajinder Bagga, Kapil Mishra leading in Hari Nagar, Model Town seats
Early trends showed that BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Kapil Mishra were leading in Hari Nagar and Model Town seats.
Counting begins for Delhi elections
Counting has officially begun for 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Stay tuned as we bring to you the quickest, most accurate Delhi election results.
We are confident of a win today: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years.
I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP: Manoj Tiwari
Manoj Tiwari, BJP Delhi Chief: I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats.
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly will begin amid tight security today at 8 am. According to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh, the counting of votes will take place at 21 centres. There will be a dedicated hall for every assembly constituency.
A tight security net has been put in place to ensure the counting of votes takes place in a peaceful manner. Over 670 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats at stake in the country's capital. As much as 62.59 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Delhi on February 8, when the elections were held in a single-phase in Delhi. Most of the exit polls predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will retain the power, winning two-thirds seats while some have even predicted three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly.
