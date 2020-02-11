'Kyun jale pe namak chidak rahe ho?': Congress after drawing another duck in Delhi

The counting of votes polled in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly election began on Tuesday morning amid tight security at various centres set up to carry out the exercise.
Earlier, the exit polls had predicted a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, but the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders maintained that the surveys would fall flat. The exit polls also predicted only a couple of seats or zero seat for Congress.
The Election Commission's trends show a comfortable victory for the AAP, the ruling party.
The party office has been decorated with balloons and ribbons and party workers were also seen standing outside the party headquarters eagerly waiting for the final results.
Well, while AAP's party office has seen a cheerful crowd, Congress' party office saw a 'dead Congress office' after failing to win even a single seat.
The Congress, however, accepted defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls and vowed to rebuild and revive itself at the grassroots level in the national capital.
Congress' defeat in the polls led to Twitterati suggested the party to revamp themselves.
After Congress conceded a defeat, Twitterati went on to mock the party with the best comments which also slightly indicates a suggestion for future elections. Here's how they reacted;
Some loyal Congress supporters also went on to bash the party for their ineffeciency in the recent times.
In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress had a vote share of 9.7 per cent against the BJP's 32.7 per cent and the AAP's 54.34 per cent.
The Congress contested the polls this time in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, fighting on 66 seats and leaving four for its ally.
The Congress had been in power in Delhi for three straight terms between 1998-2013 with Dikshit as the chief minister.
The AAP's rise has been a major factor in the Congress' decline, from being a dominant force in the national capital to being a marginal player. The AAP's capture of the anti-BJP vote has been complete in this election with the Kejriwal-led party taking a large chunk of the Congress vote share.
