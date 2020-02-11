'Kyun jale pe namak chidak rahe ho?': Congress after drawing another duck in Delhi

The counting of votes polled in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly election began on Tuesday morning amid tight security at various centres set up to carry out the exercise.

Earlier, the exit polls had predicted a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, but the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders maintained that the surveys would fall flat. The exit polls also predicted only a couple of seats or zero seat for Congress.

The Election Commission's trends show a comfortable victory for the AAP, the ruling party.

The party office has been decorated with balloons and ribbons and party workers were also seen standing outside the party headquarters eagerly waiting for the final results.

Well, while AAP's party office has seen a cheerful crowd, Congress' party office saw a 'dead Congress office' after failing to win even a single seat.

The Congress, however, accepted defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls and vowed to rebuild and revive itself at the grassroots level in the national capital.

Congress' defeat in the polls led to Twitterati suggested the party to revamp themselves.

After Congress conceded a defeat, Twitterati went on to mock the party with the best comments which also slightly indicates a suggestion for future elections. Here's how they reacted;