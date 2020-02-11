Delhi Elections Result 2020: Best memes and jokes

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am on Tuesday across 21 centres in the city.
Early trends show Aam Aadmi Party crossing the majority mark. The party office has been decorated with balloons and ribbons. Not only that, scores of party workers were also seen standing outside the party headquarters eagerly waiting for the final results.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that his party was winning and that preparations for celebration have started in the party office. Tiwari told the media: "I am not nervous, preparations for celebrations have started in the BJP office." He said that he was going to take the blessings of Lord Hanuman. "We are coming to power and it will not be surprising if we win 55 seats."
As much as 62.59 per cent voter turnout, out of over 1.4 crore eligible voters, was recorded in Delhi on February 8, when the elections were held in a single-phase in the national capital.
Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters.
As many as 13,571 polling stations had been created at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 were critical polling stations and 144 were vulnerable polling stations.
To ensure peaceful and fair polling in all 70 constituencies, as many as 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) had been deployed. Besides this, 19,000 Home Guards and 42,000 Delhi Police personnel were also deployed.
(With inputs from Agencies)
