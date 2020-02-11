Delhi Elections Result 2020: Best memes and jokes

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am on Tuesday across 21 centres in the city.

Early trends show Aam Aadmi Party crossing the majority mark. The party office has been decorated with balloons and ribbons. Not only that, scores of party workers were also seen standing outside the party headquarters eagerly waiting for the final results.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that his party was winning and that preparations for celebration have started in the party office. Tiwari told the media: "I am not nervous, preparations for celebrations have started in the BJP office." He said that he was going to take the blessings of Lord Hanuman. "We are coming to power and it will not be surprising if we win 55 seats."

The social media is abuzz with memes and jokes on the election results. Here is a compilation of the best memes and jokes: