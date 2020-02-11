Delhi Elections 2020: Congress candidate Mukesh Sharma throws in the towel merely 46 minutes after counting starts

Mukesh Sharma was contesting against AAP's Mahinder Yadav and Sanjay Singh of the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said that his party was winning and that preparations for celebration have started in the party office.

Tiwari said: "Everyone has taken the test with their own hard work, and now is the time for results. I am not nervous, today is the sacrifice day of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Incidentally, on February 11, the election results are coming. I feel happy that BJP is going to get something good in this."

On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party office is all set to celebrate the re-election. The Exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for the Aam Aadmi Party. The initial trends are also supporting the claim.

As much as 62.59 per cent voter turnout, out of over 1.4 crore eligible voters, was recorded in Delhi on February 8, when the elections were held in a single-phase in the national capital.

As many as 13,571 polling stations had been created at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 were critical polling stations and 144 were vulnerable polling stations.

(With input from agencies)