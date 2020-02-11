Delhi Election Results 2020: Early trends show BJP's Tajinder Bagga, Kapil Mishra leading in Hari Nagar, Model Town seats

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly has begun amid tight security. Early trends showed that BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Kapil Mishra were leading in Hari Nagar and Model Town seats.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is also BJP state spokesperson, faces Aam Aadmi Party's Rajkumari Dhillon and Congress's Surender Sethi in Hari Nagar. While Kapil Mishra, is facing Aam Aadmi Party's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Congress's Akanksha Ola.

Early trends showed the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of its rival BJP as counting of votes began in all the assembly constituencies in Delhi. The postal ballots that were the first to be counted showed the AAP is four times ahead of the BJP. While the Congress trailing with only 3 seats.