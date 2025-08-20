 Tamil Nadu: 55-Year-Old Man Returning Home Mauled To Death By Neighbour's Pitbull In Chennai
After Karunakaran's death, the dog has been detained and is being observed by the authorities. The police have said that an investigation is ongoing and a case will be filed against the owner of the dog.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Representation image | Photo: Pexels

A disturbing incident of a dog attack has come to light from Chennai's Jafferkhanpet area, where a 55-year-old man was mauled to death by his neighbour's Pitbull dog while returning home from work on Tuesday.

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Karunakaran. The victim bled to death after his neighbour's pet dog attacked him, giving him no chance to defend himself. The dog bit him on his right inner thigh and private parts, causing severe bleeding.

The dog owner also suffered serious injuries when she tried to separate the dog from the victim. She has been admitted to hospital and is receiving treatment for the bite wounds.

Locals rushed Karunakaran to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The victim's body was later sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

In a separate case reported from Chennai, a seven-year-old girl was mauled by her house owner's dog on 3rd August. In this case also, the dog was a Pitbull, which left the girl with serious facial injuries.

