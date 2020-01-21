From attacking Prashant Bhushan to getting a BJP ticket: The rise of Tajinder Singh Bagga

Who exactly is Tajinder Singh Bagga?

For the uninitiated, Bagga has been notorious in the capital’s political firmament, fomenting trouble from place to place. In 2011, before he was officially part of the BJP, he led an organisation called the Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena and attacked SC advocate Prashant Bhushan tweeting proudly: “"We hit Prashant Bhushan hard in his chamber in Supreme Court. If u will try to break my nation, I will break ur heads.”

He had been detained for the incident. The incident had been condemned by a host of senior BJP leaders including LK Advani and Rajnath Singh and Bagga even claimed he had left the BJP’s youth wing to foment trouble from outside.

By 2015, Bagga had risen enough to be one of the 150 social media influencers who met PM Modi at his official residence and in 2017 he was made Delhi spokesman.

Over the years, Bagga has gotten what Margaret Thatcher called the ‘oxygen of publicity’, dominating Twitter feeds which these days tend to become mainstream news. He also eschewed threats of violence with juvenile social media mocking often writing stuff like: “Leftists are terrorists. Leftists murdered millions.”