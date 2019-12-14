Labour Pain: What the Left-Liberal-Woke troika can learn from Jeremy Corbyn’s loss

It’s time to draw a line in the sand and realise that constant thundering isn’t just strenuous on the shouter’s tonsils, but also follows the law of diminishing returns and is extremely cumbersome for the listener as well.

Neither is calling everyone you disagree with a 'bigot' or 'deplorable' helpful. Nor is cancelling things or calling everyone fascist. Frankly, the term fascist has started to sound a lot like wolf.

Let’s take labelling Boris Johnson a ‘racist bigot’. Johnson is a lot of things, almost a Shakespearean Fool who thinks he can get away with anything, but to label him a bigot, from studio to parliament is the kind of ad-hominem politics that pays no dividends and is based on a system of fake news we blame right-wingers for all the time.

What Johnson had really written about burkhas (an article for which he’s constantly panned and called an Islamophobe) is this:

“If you tell me that the burka is oppressive, then I am with you. If you say that it is weird and bullying to expect women to cover their faces, then I totally agree—and I would add that I can find no scriptural authority for the practice in the Koran. I would go further and say that it is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes; and I thoroughly dislike any attempt by any—invariably male—government to encourage such demonstrations of “modesty”.”

It's hardly Islamophobic, at best a sartorial observation and Johnson is perfectly within his right to speak about it. Johnson for his part, refused to apologise and said: “When I write this stuff, I never set out to cause pain or hurt. I really do want to make sure that everybody feels that they are valued, that they face no prejudice, that they face no discrimination. You just need to go back and look at the context. So much of this stuff is disinterred with a view to distracting from the basic issues of this election.”

Yet the entire campaign of Labour seemed to run on Boris the Racist, Jeremy the Saviour and Labour saving the world. It’s hardly surprising they lost, more so since the nation did vote for Brexit and was greatly angry that it still hadn't been carried out.