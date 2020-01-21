Delhi Elections 2020: Social media star and candidate Tajinder Bagga predicts 50-plus seats for BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released the second list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections in which the BJP has fielded Tajinder Pal Bagga to contest from Hari Nagar constituency. After the list was released, Bagga said that his party will win 50 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.
"BJP will win more than 50 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, Kejriwal Ji is afraid of this. That is why documents were burnt at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) office, 15 days before the polls," Bagga told news agency ANI. BJP has fielded Bagga against Aam Aadmi Party's Princess Dhillon from Hari Nagar.
In its first list released on January 17, BJP gave the ticket to 20 new faces in Delhi assembly polls with the list of 57 candidates declared on Friday also having sitting and several former MLAs. Of the 57 candidates declared, four are women and 11 belong to the Dalit community.
The voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. The BJP faces a tough battle in Delhi where it has been out of power for over two decades. The party could win only three seats in the last assembly polls with the ruling AAP scoring a landslide victory with 67 seats.
(Inputs from Agencies)
