Delhi Elections 2020: Social media star and candidate Tajinder Bagga predicts 50-plus seats for BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released the second list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections in which the BJP has fielded Tajinder Pal Bagga to contest from Hari Nagar constituency. After the list was released, Bagga said that his party will win 50 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"BJP will win more than 50 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, Kejriwal Ji is afraid of this. That is why documents were burnt at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) office, 15 days before the polls," Bagga told news agency ANI. BJP has fielded Bagga against Aam Aadmi Party's Princess Dhillon from Hari Nagar.