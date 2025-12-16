Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Deported From Bangkok, To Be Produced Before Patiala House Court After Landing In Delhi | VIDEO | X

Bangkok: Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Goa nightclub where a massive fire killed 25 people earlier this month, have been deported from Thailand to India, days after they fled the country following the tragedy. The brothers owned Birch by Romeo Lane, the Arpora club that turned into a death trap during a musical event on December 6.

The Luthras, against whom cases of culpable homicide and negligence have been registered, had travelled to Thailand within hours of the blaze. Investigators believe they were attending a wedding in Delhi when the fire broke out and left for Phuket after learning about the scale of the incident.

After landing in Delhi, the brothers will be presented in the Patiala House court for remand proceedings.

Here are some visuals from the airport:

#WATCH | Bangkok, Thailand | Luthra brothers-Gaurav and Saurabh, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa, where 25 people were killed in a fire, are being deported from Thailand today.



The two brothers are being brought to Delhi, where they will be… pic.twitter.com/acedxyRkxJ — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025

Luthra brothers were detained in Thailand

According to reports, the brothers were detained by Thai authorities on December 9 after stepping out of their hotel for a meal. During the process, officials established that Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra were wanted by Indian police. Their identities and travel details were verified, following which deportation proceedings were initiated.

The brothers were deported from Bangkok on charges related to operating the club without proper safety permits. Goa Police officials are expected to be present at Delhi airport upon their arrival and will formally arrest them before escorting them to Goa, likely later today.

Safety violations and illegal operations under probe

Preliminary investigations have pointed to serious safety lapses at the nightclub. Officials said the premises lacked emergency exits, functional fire extinguishers and safety alarms. The access road to the club was also too narrow for fire engines to enter. Despite warnings, the management allegedly failed to address the shortcomings.

The fire is suspected to have been triggered during a fire show inside the club. According to the FIR, the event was organised without adequate precautions or fire safety measures. The club was also found to be operating without the required permissions and licences.

The Goa Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, including provisions related to culpable homicide and negligent conduct. A special legal team has been constituted by the Goa government to investigate the incident.

Investigators are collecting evidence on all alleged violations to prepare a comprehensive chargesheet in the case, which involves the deaths of tourists and staff members and injuries to several others.