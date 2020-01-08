Too poor to book? Twitter users are sharing the exact same 'cancelled ticket' to protest Deepika at JNU

If you're planning to go to the theaters on Friday to watch Chhapaak, well, you might be the only person there, or you might be one of many who booked the same ticket.

We kid, but a recent abundance of tweets claiming to have cancelled their ticket for the film have something rather strange in common. While '#BoycottChhapaak' trends on Twitter, it would seem that many of those cancelling their tickets had booked the exact same seats, for the same show in the same theatre.

Coincidence? We're confident it's not.

These social media users have also been called out for their strange plagiarism. Actor Raveena Tandon for example, shared a Twitter thread that held many of these tweets.