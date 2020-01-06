'Find a better lie': Umar Khalid slams Bagga for claiming 'Hinduon se Azaadi' was chanted in support of JNU

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid came to virtual blows with Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Monday.

It began with Bagga posting a video taken in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

"Muslim and Leftists students in Mumbai again Raised Slogans "Hinduo se Aazadi" but this time not in Jamia or JNU , they raised Hinduo se Aazadi Slogans at Gateway of India Mumbai. Will @MumbaiPolice @OfficeofUT take action or support this goons Silently ?" he wrote as a caption.

Khalid for his part accused Bagga of "spreading lies" to deflect attention from the "ABVP violence against JNU students".

"Find a better lie next time," he wrote in his response.