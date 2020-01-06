'Find a better lie': Umar Khalid slams Bagga for claiming 'Hinduon se Azaadi' was chanted in support of JNU

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid came to virtual blows with Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Monday.
It began with Bagga posting a video taken in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai.
"Muslim and Leftists students in Mumbai again Raised Slogans "Hinduo se Aazadi" but this time not in Jamia or JNU , they raised Hinduo se Aazadi Slogans at Gateway of India Mumbai. Will @MumbaiPolice @OfficeofUT take action or support this goons Silently ?" he wrote as a caption.
Khalid for his part accused Bagga of "spreading lies" to deflect attention from the "ABVP violence against JNU students".
"Find a better lie next time," he wrote in his response.
This was however not the end of it.
Bagga responded saying that "Maualana Umar Khalid" had been "fully exposed now".
"Video is recorded and shared by protester himself. He deleted the tweets Now, I had idea you will force him to delete the video, that's why screenshot is taken in advance" he wrote, sharing screenshots of tweets that others had shared of the Gateway protests.
Khalid responded to the accusation by reiterating his earlier statement, asking Bagga to "find a better lie next time".
Bagga too had a reiteration to make following this.
In yet another response he wrote, "Repeating again, you said Bharat tere tukde honge, you said Afzal tere Armano ko manjil tk phunchayenge, you said, Afzal hum sharminda hai, tere qatil jinda hai. Kejriwal is saving you but whenever we come to power in Delhi will send you and All the Tukde-Tukde Gang in Jail"
Incidentally, after Bagga posted his tweets, the user he had sourced the video from took to His Twitter account to say that people were "misusing" the 17-second video that he had recorded.
"There was no such slogan of Hinduo se aazadi," he wrote, accusing Bagga of spreading "hate speech".
But if one goes to Bagga's Twitter account, one discovers that this is not the only person he is sparring with.
The protests at Gateway took place in the wee hours of Monday, as a response to violence in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University that left at least 28 students and teachers injured.
