‘Attack on JNU students reminded me of 26/11’: Uddhav Thackeray

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condemned JNU violence and said that the mob attack on student reminded him of ‘26/11 Mumbai Attacks’.
"Students feeling unsafe in this country. Attack on JNU students reminded me of 26/11. I dont want to politicise the matter. But the faces behind the mask needs to be revealed," Uddhav Thackeray said. He also went on to say that students in Maharashtra are safe and he won't tolerate any move to hurt them.
Terming the masked attackers at JNU as "cowards", Thackeray said their identity should be revealed. "If Delhi Police fail to find out perpetrators of the attack, then they will also be in the dock," he said.
Thackeray's statement comes a day after more than 20 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building.
(Inputs from Pratip Acharya)
