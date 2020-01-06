‘Attack on JNU students reminded me of 26/11’: Uddhav Thackeray

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condemned JNU violence and said that the mob attack on student reminded him of ‘26/11 Mumbai Attacks’.

"Students feeling unsafe in this country. Attack on JNU students reminded me of 26/11. I dont want to politicise the matter. But the faces behind the mask needs to be revealed," Uddhav Thackeray said. He also went on to say that students in Maharashtra are safe and he won't tolerate any move to hurt them.