'Shame is not in their DNA': Sonam Kapoor slams BJP leader Bagga for sharing 'fake' video

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor who is known for speaking her mind even when it comes to politics, has once again come into the limelight for slamming BJP leader and spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.
Bagga tweeted a video of Umar Khalid chanting Aazadi slogans at Gateway of India in Mumbai on the intervening night of January 5-6. "Muslim and Leftists students in Mumbai again Raised Slogans "Hinduo se Aazadi" but this time not in Jamia or JNU , they raised Hinduo se Aazadi Slogans at Gateway of India Mumbai," he wrote. He also tagged Mumbai Police and CM Uddhav Thackeray's office asking them to take action.
However, according to fact-checking website Alt News, Bagga’s claim about protesters chanting, “Hinduo se azadi”, is false.
Actor and director Konkana Sen Sharma said that the video is doctored and that she was there at the peaceful protest. "You are spreading lies! This is a doctored video! We were there and it was a peaceful protest which spoke of unity, not hate mongering," she wrote.
Director Bejoy Nambiar wrote, "Have some shame @TajinderBagga!"
Quote tweeting Nambiar, Sonam said that shame isn't in their DNA. "How can you expect people with no moral compass or conscience to do anything but this. Shame is not in their DNA," she wrote.
Bagga replied to Sonam saying that if the video is proved to be dotored, he'll leave politics and Twitter.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)