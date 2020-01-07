Tajinder Bagga tries to mock Swara's masturbation scene, actor has savage reply

Ever since the CAB became an act, we’ve been witness to a level of debate can only be described as intellectually stimulating.

From both factions completely misreading parts of the Act to suit their agenda, to sharing blatantly false videos, no one has coming out of this looking like roses.

The debatehas continued with the fracas at JNU.

And the Twitter banter has reflected the stellar debate with BJP’s Tajinder Bagga clashing with Swara Bhasker with some jokes which feel like they've been lifted from a Class 4th annual day skit.

And as Twitter fights often do, it ended up joking about that one scene Swara Bhasker was involved in Veere Di Wedding which seems to have stuck to public consciousness.

When Swara wrote: “Aahaha”, Bagga replied: “Why you doing ah ah ah after seeing my name .”

This led to Swara saying: “Don’t flatter yourself Baggey!”

Others however called out the comment and calling Bagga ‘disgusting’.