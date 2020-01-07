Tajinder Bagga tries to mock Swara's masturbation scene, actor has savage reply

Ever since the CAB became an act, we’ve been witness to a level of debate can only be described as intellectually stimulating.
From both factions completely misreading parts of the Act to suit their agenda, to sharing blatantly false videos, no one has coming out of this looking like roses.
The debatehas continued with the fracas at JNU.
And the Twitter banter has reflected the stellar debate with BJP’s Tajinder Bagga clashing with Swara Bhasker with some jokes which feel like they've been lifted from a Class 4th annual day skit.
And as Twitter fights often do, it ended up joking about that one scene Swara Bhasker was involved in Veere Di Wedding which seems to have stuck to public consciousness.
When Swara wrote: “Aahaha”, Bagga replied: “Why you doing ah ah ah after seeing my name .”
This led to Swara saying: “Don’t flatter yourself Baggey!”
Others however called out the comment and calling Bagga ‘disgusting’.
Twitterati call Bagga ‘disgusting’
Time to move on
So, let’s get this clear. A woman masturbating is not an insult. In fact, one could argue that using one’s finger for the aforementioned purpose is a far more judicious use of one’s time than voting for parties which can’t even decide who will form the government, despite a pre-poll alliance throwing the state into disarray and President’s rule.
No matter how much you disagree with Swara Bhasker’s politics, or the candidates she chooses to campaign for, there’s absolutely no reason to bring up a scene she did in a movie.
It’s not an insult, in fact a woman being in-charge of her own sexual desires is truly empowered. It’s 2019, and the internet really needs to come up with better insults than trying to slut-shame an actor for a role which is in no way linked to her actual political views.
Slam her views if you want, disagree with her politics but to bring that scene up again and again only shows your lack of imagination, your inability to come up with a funny joke or even critique someone’s political leaning.
