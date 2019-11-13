Dear Indian Twitter, it’s time to get over Swara Bhasker’s masturbation scene

So, let’s get this clear. A woman masturbating is not an insult. In fact, one could argue that using one’s finger for the aforementioned purpose is a far more judicious use of one’s time than voting for parties which can’t even decide who will form the government, despite a pre-poll alliance throwing the state into disarray and President’s rule.

It would appear that nothing hurts male chauvinist pigs – with flags on their handles – than the thought of a woman pleasing herself without a man. It appears that very notion, that a woman doesn’t need a man to please her is an alien concept that threatens their masculinity.

No matter how much you disagree with Swara Bhasker’s politics, or the candidates she chooses to campaign for, there’s absolutely no reason to bring up a scene she did in a movie.

It’s not an insult, in fact a woman being in-charge of her own sexual desires is truly empowered. It’s 2019, and the internet really needs to come up with better insults than trying to slut-shame an actor for a role which is in no way linked to her actual political views.

Slam her views if you want, disagree with her politics but to bring that scene up again and again only shows your lack of imagination, your inability to come up with a funny joke or even critique someone’s political leaning.