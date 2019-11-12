I have never abused children: Swara Bhasker responds to 'Aunty- National' controversy

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker faced backlash on social media earlier this month after a video gone viral showed she was allegedly abusing a four-year-old child actor. Insisting that the issue blew out of proportion, Swara says she has never abused children nor any of her co-actors.

The furore happened when after a video clip from the chat show "Son Of Abish" surfaced, showing her using abusive terms like "chu**ya" and "kameena" in reference to a four-year-old child actor, with whom she worked with on an advertisement shoot during her early days in the film industry. The actress says the video, which went viral, was out of context.