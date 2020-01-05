Swara Bhasker trolled for saying she has no documents, Twitter asks how she went abroad

On Sunday, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker got trolled for her recent statements on citizenship amendment act (CAA) and National register of citizen (NRC) after a video of hers went viral on social media in which she has confessed of having no valid documents.

A video which is 10 seconds long is doing rounds on social media, in which the actress stating that she didn’t have valid documents to certify that she is a citizen of India. In the video, Swara can be heard saying, "Of course I'm scared. I don't have a birth certificate, passport or any legal documents. What will happen when the act gets implemented?"