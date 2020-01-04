'Didi, zeher ki ulti karney ke pehley fact check karo na kabhi kabhi': Swara Bhasker hits out at Payal Rohatgi

Bollywood actors often engage in catfights over film roles, clothes or boyfriends but it's not the case with Swara Bhasker and Payal Rohatgi.
Recently, Swara Bhasker demanded to free activist Sadaf Jafar who was arrested by UP police while she was doing a Facebook live and directing the cops to arrest the rioters who have started throwing stones during protests on 19 December. On Friday, Lucknow police admitted in the court that it didn't have any specific evidence against Jafar.
Bhasker wrote, "Activist and actor #sadafjafar is in jail in Lucknow.. not clear why! Her friends #DeepakKabir is also in jail because he went to enquire after her.. #FreeSadaf #FreeDeepak and make UP police accountable for its excesses!"
However, Payal Rohatgi slammed Swara Bhasker for her tweet and called out her for alleged double standards. She said, "Did this 'aunty' tweet #FreePayal when she was arrested by Rajasthan police." Payal added that Swara is silent on the death of more than a 100 kids in Kota.
Swara lashed out at the actor for her wrongful claims. Bhasker said that she had tweeted when Rohatgi was detained by Rajasthan police and also about the death of the kids in Kota. "Zeher ki ulti karney ke pehley fact check karo na kabhi kabhi," she wrote
Payal Rohatgi was booked under the IT Act on October 10 for alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media. She was served notice earlier this month and told to furnish a reply in this connection. However, she was granted bail by a court in Bundi, Rajasthan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)