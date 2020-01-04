'Didi, zeher ki ulti karney ke pehley fact check karo na kabhi kabhi': Swara Bhasker hits out at Payal Rohatgi

Bollywood actors often engage in catfights over film roles, clothes or boyfriends but it's not the case with Swara Bhasker and Payal Rohatgi.

Recently, Swara Bhasker demanded to free activist Sadaf Jafar who was arrested by UP police while she was doing a Facebook live and directing the cops to arrest the rioters who have started throwing stones during protests on 19 December. On Friday, Lucknow police admitted in the court that it didn't have any specific evidence against Jafar.

Bhasker wrote, "Activist and actor #sadafjafar is in jail in Lucknow.. not clear why! Her friends #DeepakKabir is also in jail because he went to enquire after her.. #FreeSadaf #FreeDeepak and make UP police accountable for its excesses!"