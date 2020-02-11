Delhi Elections 2020: AAP's Amantullah Khan leads in Okhla, home to Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar

As per the trends coming in at 8.30 a.m., the AAP was leading at 41 out of 60 seats, while BJP in 18 seats and Congress on 1 seat. The results are as per expectation of the Exit polls which have predicted clear majority for the incumbent government led by Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP has contested all the seats in Delhi, while the BJP contested in alliance with the JD-U; and the Congress was in alliance with the RJD. All exit polls have suggested that the ruling AAP will be back in power in Delhi. While some exit polls suggest that the BJP is likely to gain ground, it will not be enough. The BJP has been waiting to return to power for almost two decades.