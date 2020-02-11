Delhi Elections 2020: AAP's Amantullah Khan leads in Okhla, home to Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar

As the counting began for the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi, early trends showed that Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Amanatullah Khan was leading in Okhla seat.
AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan is leading from the Okhla constituency, which is also home to Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest. Khan is the sitting MLA from the constituency. He faces a tough challenge from BJP’s Brahm Singh and Congress’s Parvez Hashmi.
Early trends showed the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of its rival BJP as counting of votes began in all the assembly constituencies in Delhi. The postal ballots that were the first to be counted showed the AAP is four times ahead of the BJP. While the Congress trailing with only 3 seats.
As per the trends coming in at 8.30 a.m., the AAP was leading at 41 out of 60 seats, while BJP in 18 seats and Congress on 1 seat. The results are as per expectation of the Exit polls which have predicted clear majority for the incumbent government led by Arvind Kejriwal.
The AAP has contested all the seats in Delhi, while the BJP contested in alliance with the JD-U; and the Congress was in alliance with the RJD. All exit polls have suggested that the ruling AAP will be back in power in Delhi. While some exit polls suggest that the BJP is likely to gain ground, it will not be enough. The BJP has been waiting to return to power for almost two decades.
