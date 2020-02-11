India

From Bagga to Kejriwal: Key battles and star candidates to watch out for in Delhi Election 2020

Counting of votes began on Tuesday for the Delhi Assembly polls that were held on February 8. Counting for the 70 Assembly constituencies, which started at 8 a.m., is taking place at 21 locations in the capital city. Postal ballots will be counted first after which votes cast on voting machines will be taken up.

Most of the exit polls predicted the AAP will win two-thirds seats while some even predicted three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. The high octane campaign had seen the heavyweights of different parties leaving nothing unturned to influence the voters in favour of their respective parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers and Chief Ministers sought votes for the BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for over 20 years now. The ruling party -- AAP -- was mainly dependent on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The Congress party had pressed its several leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into campaigning.

So here are the top key battles and star candidates to look out for:

New Delhi:

AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

BJP: Sunil Yadav

Congress: Romesh Sabharwal

Patparganj:

AAP: Manish Sisodia

BJP: Ravinder Singh Negi

Congress: Laxman Rawat

Rohini:

BJP: Vijender Gupta

AAP: Rajesh Nama Bansiwala

Congress: Sumesh Gupta

Shakur Basti:

AAP: Satyendar Jain

BJP: Dr SC Vats

Congress: Dev Raj Arora

Model Town:

BJP: Kapil Mishra

AAP: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi

Cogress: Akanksha Ola

Rajinder Nagar:

AAP: Raghav Chadha

BJP: RP Singh

Congress: Rocky Tuseed

Chandni Chowk:

Congress: Alka Lamba

AAP: Parlad Singh Sawhney

BJP: Suman Kumar Gupta

Hari Nagar:

BJP: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

AAP: Raj Kumari Dhillon

Congress: Surinder Kumar Setia

Kalkaji:

AAP: Atishi

BJP: Dharambir Singh

Congress: Shivani Chopra

Gandhi Nagar:

Congress: Arvinder Singh Lovely

BJP: Anil Kumar Bajpai

AAP: Naveen Chaudhary

