From Bagga to Kejriwal: Key battles and star candidates to watch out for in Delhi Election 2020

Counting of votes began on Tuesday for the Delhi Assembly polls that were held on February 8. Counting for the 70 Assembly constituencies, which started at 8 a.m., is taking place at 21 locations in the capital city. Postal ballots will be counted first after which votes cast on voting machines will be taken up.
Most of the exit polls predicted the AAP will win two-thirds seats while some even predicted three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. The high octane campaign had seen the heavyweights of different parties leaving nothing unturned to influence the voters in favour of their respective parties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers and Chief Ministers sought votes for the BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for over 20 years now. The ruling party -- AAP -- was mainly dependent on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The Congress party had pressed its several leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into campaigning.
So here are the top key battles and star candidates to look out for:
New Delhi:
AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
BJP: Sunil Yadav
Congress: Romesh Sabharwal
Patparganj:
AAP: Manish Sisodia
BJP: Ravinder Singh Negi
Congress: Laxman Rawat
Rohini:
BJP: Vijender Gupta
AAP: Rajesh Nama Bansiwala
Congress: Sumesh Gupta
Shakur Basti:
AAP: Satyendar Jain
BJP: Dr SC Vats
Congress: Dev Raj Arora
Model Town:
BJP: Kapil Mishra
AAP: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
Cogress: Akanksha Ola
Rajinder Nagar:
AAP: Raghav Chadha
BJP: RP Singh
Congress: Rocky Tuseed
Chandni Chowk:
Congress: Alka Lamba
AAP: Parlad Singh Sawhney
BJP: Suman Kumar Gupta
Hari Nagar:
BJP: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
AAP: Raj Kumari Dhillon
Congress: Surinder Kumar Setia
Kalkaji:
AAP: Atishi
BJP: Dharambir Singh
Congress: Shivani Chopra
Gandhi Nagar:
Congress: Arvinder Singh Lovely
BJP: Anil Kumar Bajpai
AAP: Naveen Chaudhary
