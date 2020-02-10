Delhi Election 2020: AAP prepares for victory; BJP, Congress reject exit polls ahead of counting of votes on Tuesday

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly polls that were held on February 8 will take place on Tuesday.

Counting will begin from 8 AM and early trends will emerge within couple of hours.

The Election Commission has established 21 strong rooms across the city to keep the EVMs after the polling for the 70 Assemblies in Delhi completed on Saturday. Tight security arrangements have been put in place at various centres across the national capital and adequate arrangements have been made at the centres spread across 21 location in the national capital, spanning 11 districts, officials said on Monday.