Delhi election 2020: 62.59% voter turnout, says EC; defends delayed announcement

He further informed that the highest voting of 71.6 per cent was reported from the Ballimaran constituency, while the lowest turnout was in Delhi cantonment, which reported 45.4 per cent polling.

The announcement came over a day after polling concluded in the 70 constituencies of Delhi -- a delay that has prompted many including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to criticise the EC.

Chief Election Officer Ranbir Singh blamed the delay on collation of data.

""The data was being compiled at polling station level from scratch and it takes time," he said.

"Moreover this huge exercise was in continuation of sealing of strong rooms which went on till 3 a.m. The conclusive data which is reports from all 13,000 polling station and as I said starts from scratch, takes time but in case, it was not ready," the official said.

"Voter turnout data is submitted by returning officers who were busy throughout the night, then they became busy in scrutiny. It has taken a little bit of time but, in data entry, it is very important to ensure accuracy," the poll body explained.