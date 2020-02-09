'What is EC doing?': After Delhi elections, Arvind Kejriwal slams delay in release of voter turnout data

Conventionally, the voter turnout is released on the same day.

It must be also be mentioned that there appeared to be discrepancies between the ECI app data and that released periodically by the Chief Electoral Officer on Saturday.

Saturday's turnout was estimated as being lower than that of the 2015 polls, which saw a voter turnout of 67.12% with 8936159 electors.

Delhi's Chief Election Officer Ranbir Singh had said on Saturday evening that the poll percentage was expected to go up as there were queues at several polling stations at the end of polling at 6 pm.

The officials said that elections took place peacefully and smoothly.

ECI spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan on Saturday -- over three hours after the polls ended -- shared a screenshot of the estimated voter turnout. It was, at the time, at 61.43%.