Web Edit: Exit polls predicting AAP win is a vote for development over Hindutva

Yet, Kejriwal course-corrected better than any politician in recent memory. Kejriwal ditched the activist-on-steroids mantra, the rent-a-quote politician who could dominate TV studios we see every night but one who would lose to NOTA.

Gone was the politician who would scream bloody murder all day, who’d blame Modi every morning and who’d speak a tune that could be easily painted by the overeager BJP supporters as ‘anti-national’.

Advised by Prashant Kishor – a political analyst who seems to be working on something interesting – Kejriwal toned down the rhetoric. The now veteran politician appears to have learned that constant thundering – unless one is an activist – isn’t just tiring for the bellicose bellower but also for the listener.