'Get ready to see the power of people...': AAP's campaign manager Prashant Kishor sounds election bugle in Delhi

Kishor, often believed to be one of the forces that helped propel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power in 2014, is the national vice-president of the Janata Dal (United).

But his party's alliances aside, Kishor also works with other politicians through his brainchild, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

The I-PAC has successfully helped the JD(U) secure the Bihar goverment, and then later, helped Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy win the Andhra Pradesh elections.

The AAP had incidentally joined hands with I-PAC in December 2019, in anticipation of the upcoming poll.