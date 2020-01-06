'Get ready to see the power of people...': AAP's campaign manager Prashant Kishor sounds election bugle in Delhi

The Delhi elections will be held on February 8, with the counting of votes taking place on February 11.
Soon after the announcement, political strategist Prashant Kishor took to Twitter to write, "Get ready to see the power of people on Tuesday, Feb 11th!"
Kishor, often believed to be one of the forces that helped propel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power in 2014, is the national vice-president of the Janata Dal (United).
But his party's alliances aside, Kishor also works with other politicians through his brainchild, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).
The I-PAC has successfully helped the JD(U) secure the Bihar goverment, and then later, helped Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy win the Andhra Pradesh elections.
The AAP had incidentally joined hands with I-PAC in December 2019, in anticipation of the upcoming poll.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the polls would be fought "based on the work done".
At the same time, Union minister Prakash Javadekar seemed to agree, while making a diametrically different point.
The Assembly elections in Delhi will be fought on the basis of performance, and not "lies and hollow talks" the Union minister said. Talking to reporters, along with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP Assembly poll in-charge Javadekar attacked AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying his "lies" were exposed and people have seen his "real face".
Also on Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal formed a three-member committee to hold talks with the BJP to decide the seat-sharing formula for the Delhi assembly elections.
The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on Monday with the Election Commission announcing that assembly polls in the national capital will be held on February 8.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The Delhi elections will be held in a single phase.
In 2015 assembly polls, AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to get any seat.
