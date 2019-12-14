Kejriwal becomes 5th CM to hire political strategist Kishor's I-PAC ahead of Delhi Assembly elections

After Nitish Kumar, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee and Amarinder Singh, the next in line to gain from Prashant Kishor’s political consultancy firm I-PAC is the current Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal will be the fifth Chief Minister to hire I-PAC as their strategist for political campaigning. Kejriwal will be contesting the elections in the next two months for his second-term as the capital’s CM.

Kejriwal tweeted today saying, Happy to share that @indianpac is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!

To which, the I-PAC’s official Twitter handle reverted saying that they found Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party to be one of the toughest opponents yet tackled.

The tweet read, “After Punjab results, we acknowledged you as the toughest opponent that we have ever faced. Happy to join forces now with @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty.”

Delhiites will go to polls early next year for the 70-member Assembly. The parties contesting elections will be dealing with several important issues faced alive in the nation and its capital. Party leaders will be addressing the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act, air pollution, women’s safety and Kejriwal’s long-lost cause of obtaining statehood for Delhi.

Prashant Kishor, the current vice-president of JD(U), who is also a BJP-ally became a known name in Indian politics after he pulled off Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successful election strategy.

Kishor has also worked with JD(U) in 2015 Bihar elections, with Congress in 2017 Punjab polls and with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh this year.

Kishor’s two politically acclaimed clients, Kejriwal and Mamata have been vocally opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which he has also spoken against in recent time.

Kishor had expressed his disappointment on Twitter after JD(U) supported CAB. His tweet read, "Disappointed to see JD-U supporting CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion. It's incongruous with the party's constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals.”