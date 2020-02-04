'Is this journalism?': Twitter wonders why Kejriwal was asked to recite Hanuman Chalisa

As Delhi gears up for the Assembly elections on the 8th of February, the ruling AAP and the BJP have been taking repeated jibes at each other. Following Kejriwal's recitation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi can now be expected to follow suit.

Adityanath said the opposition, including Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, was unable to digest the fact that there is a resolution to the problems plaguing the country.

He cited the BJP government's initiatives to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and the Ayodhya temple.

"Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. In coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen," Adityanath said.