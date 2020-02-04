'Is this journalism?': Twitter wonders why Kejriwal was asked to recite Hanuman Chalisa

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister was spotted on stage, reciting the Hanuman Chalisa while on live TV. Prior to that, he had told a news channel that he does not need BJP's endorsement on being a Hindu.
As Delhi gears up for the Assembly elections on the 8th of February, the ruling AAP and the BJP have been taking repeated jibes at each other. Following Kejriwal's recitation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi can now be expected to follow suit.
Adityanath said the opposition, including Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, was unable to digest the fact that there is a resolution to the problems plaguing the country.
He cited the BJP government's initiatives to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and the Ayodhya temple.
"Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. In coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen," Adityanath said.
Twitter too seemed baffled by the incident. As one Twitter user asked, "What's this got to do with his record as CM?"
Take a look at some of the responses on social media:
In recent times, there has also been several bouts of name-calling when it comes to the parties involved in the Delhi polls. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar recently implied that Kejriwal was a terrorist.
"Kejriwal is now asking with a sad face, 'am I a terrorist?' You are a terrorist and there is a lot of evidence to prove that. You yourself had said you are an anarchist. There is not much of a difference between an anarchist and a terrorist," the senior BJP leader had said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath and BJP MP Parvesh Verma have also echoed similar sentiments in the recent past.
"In Delhi, many 'natwarlals' and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding. I don't understand if we should fight with terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorist Kejriwal in Delhi," Verma had said at a rally in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies)
