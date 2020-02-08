From Alka slapping misogynist AAP worker to Manoj Tiwari calling Kejriwal 'impure': Highlights of Delhi Election polling

The polling for 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi were held today.
Things got off to a mildly rocky start with voting being delayed in the C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar due to technical issue with the EVM. There was also a delay as EVM was not functioning at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth number 114 in New Delhi constituency early in the morning.
The run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections has involved many a tussle between the ruling AAP and the BJP and Congress. The voting day was no exception, with Congress candidate Alka Lamba attempting to slap an AAP worker, Manoj Tiwari slamming rvind Kejriwal over his visit to a Hanuman Temple and more.
There were also some unique voters, from a bridegroom in full attire to a 110 woman exercising her franchise.
Take a look at some of the highlights:
Voter turnout falls, from 67.12% 15 to 56.69% in 2020
Delhi registered an overall voter turnout of 56.69% (at 6:45 pm) on Saturday, as per the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App.
Out of Delhi's 11 districts, only the North East, East, West and Shahdara districts have crossed the 50 per cent turnout mark.
The North East had the highest turnout at 60.04 per cent till 5 p.m. while West Delhi came second with 53.11 per cent turnout. Shahdara's turnout was 50.73 per cent. East Delhi had 52.17 per cent turnout, the EC App said.
Among the lowest were the New Delhi and South districts with 44.09 per cent and 46.85 per cent turnout, respectively.
Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP Worker
A video f Congress' Alka Lamba attempting to slap an AAP worker has gone viral on social media. The incident took place near Majnu ka Teela in the national capital.
In the video, Lamba can be seen arguing with the AAP worker and later tried to slap him. According to an India Today report, the AAP worker had allegedly passed some comments on her son.
Following her attack in front of a polling booth, the police intervened to separate the duo. Lamba raised a complaint with the officials.
Reacting to the incident, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission.
Arvind Kejriwal locks horns with Manoj Tiwari over visit to Hanuman temple
A war of words broke out between the AAP and BJP earlier on Saturday with Tiwari calling Kejriwal a "nakli bhakt". A day before voting, the Delhi Chief Minister had offered prayers at a Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.
"Woh (Arvind Kejriwal) pooja karne gaye the ya Hanuman Ji ko ashudh karne gaye the? Ek haath se joota utaarke, ussi haath se mala lekar...kya kar diya? Jab nakli bhakt aate hain na toh yahi hota hai. Maine pandit ji ko bataya, bahut baar Hanuman Ji ko dhoye hain," Tiwari asked.
Kejriwal retaliated by saying that ever since he had chanted Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel, "BJP people are constantly mocking me".
"Yesterday I went to Hanuman Temple. Today BJP leaders are saying that the temple was defiled by my visit. What kind of politics is this?" Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
"God belongs to everyone. God bless everyone, even those in BJP," he said.
Kejriwal takes a cue from Modi, seeks mother's blessing before casting vote
Prior to casting his vote, the Delhi Chief Minister sought the blessings of his parents.
"Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter posting a photo of his family with their inked fingers held aloft.
'AAP fed biryani to Shaheen Bagh protesters', says BJP's Parvesh Varma
On polling day, the MP who is well known for his controversial statements, alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party was arranging biryani for Shaheen Bagh protesters and as a quid pro quo, they are voting for the AAP.
"Delhiites, the media is saying the same thing which I was insisting upon so far. People from a certain community from Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur and Jamia Millia are standing in long queues to claim that they will vote for AAP. Why would they not? Aam Aadmi Party has been feeding them biryani for more than a month," Verma said in a tweed video.
The BJP MP also asked the people to vote for a 'rashtrabhakt' party in the Delhi Assembly elections. He posted a video on his Twitter handle in which he claimed that people of certain areas of Delhi including Shaheen Bagh are in long queues and making an appeal to vote for the AAP.
Delhi Police, paramilitary force hold flag march at Brij Puri
Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel conducted flag marches in sensitive areas in northeast and east Delhi during polling on Saturday, officials said. Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the Delhi assembly elections, they said.
"The personnel, including senior officers, conducted flag marches in sensitive areas. They also conducted patrolling on motorcycles. PCR and quick response teams have also been deployed at sensitive areas" Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said.
Flag marches were conducted in Brij Puri, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, Seemapuri, Khajuri Khass, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Krishna Nagar and Mayur Vihar in northeast Delhi, Shahdara and other east Delhi areas.
Vote for BJP if Delhi has to be saved from becoming Islamic state: Union Minister Giriraj Singh
Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Saturday urged people to vote for BJP to save Delhi from becoming an "Islamic state".
"Shaheen Bagh supporters have come out to vote for Kejriwal. My appeal to the people of Delhi is that if Shaheen Bagh has to be stopped... if Delhi has to be saved from becoming an Islamic state, then go out and vote for the BJP," Singh tweeted.
Decked in wedding attire, bridegroom casts vote in Shakarpur
A bridegroom from east Delhi on Saturday exercised his franchise on the day of his wedding and urged others to fulfil their responsibility towards the nation.
Dhananjay Dhyani, a bridegroom from east Delhi's Shakarpur area, that is also part of Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency, came out to vote with his entire family. He came to the polling station along with the baarat to the polling booth and also asked them to vote.
Speaking to the media, Dhananjay, while standing outside MCD primary school polling booth here, said: "I have come out to exercise my franchise as I have a responsibility towards my nation. And I am fulfilling my duty towards the country."
