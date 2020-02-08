From Alka slapping misogynist AAP worker to Manoj Tiwari calling Kejriwal 'impure': Highlights of Delhi Election polling

The polling for 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi were held today.

Things got off to a mildly rocky start with voting being delayed in the C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar due to technical issue with the EVM. There was also a delay as EVM was not functioning at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth number 114 in New Delhi constituency early in the morning.

The run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections has involved many a tussle between the ruling AAP and the BJP and Congress. The voting day was no exception, with Congress candidate Alka Lamba attempting to slap an AAP worker, Manoj Tiwari slamming rvind Kejriwal over his visit to a Hanuman Temple and more.

There were also some unique voters, from a bridegroom in full attire to a 110 woman exercising her franchise.

Take a look at some of the highlights: