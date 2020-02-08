Delhi Election 2020: Former AAP MLA and Cong leader Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker

Amid Delhi Assembly polls, a scuffle broke out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Teela, after Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency Alka Lamba tried to slap an AAP worker.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which Alka Lamba can be seen arguing with the AAP worker and later tried to slap him. According to India Today, the AAP worker had allegedly passed some comments on her son. Later, as Alka Lamba attacked the Aam Aadmi Party worker in front of the polling booth, police officers present at the scene intervened after she raised a complaint with the officials. Reacting to the incident, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission.