Delhi Election 2020: Former AAP MLA and Cong leader Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker

Amid Delhi Assembly polls, a scuffle broke out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Teela, after Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency Alka Lamba tried to slap an AAP worker.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which Alka Lamba can be seen arguing with the AAP worker and later tried to slap him. According to India Today, the AAP worker had allegedly passed some comments on her son. Later, as Alka Lamba attacked the Aam Aadmi Party worker in front of the polling booth, police officers present at the scene intervened after she raised a complaint with the officials. Reacting to the incident, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission.
Later, when the video went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter to express their views. Here's a look at what Twitterati had to say:
Congress candidate from the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency, Alka Lamba cast her vote at polling booth number 161 at Tagore Garden Extension. Alka Lamba is up against Prahlad Singh Sahni of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Suman Gupta.
Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital amid tight security on Saturday. The voting will continue till 6 pm. The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn't open its account.
