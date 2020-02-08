Delhi Election 2020: Tajinder Bagga offers prayer at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara before voting

Bagga also posted a video where four children are seen explaining to a BJP worker how they got the pamphlets. The controversial pamphlet is addressed to "Muslim brothers and sisters" and being is addressed by "Rajkumari Dhillon, candidate, Hari Nagar Assembly constinuency, Aam Aadmi Party".

Bagga had been news for his campaign song "Bagga Bagga har jagah", for which Election Commission had issued a notice too. Bagga, who is also a Delhi BJP spokesperson, took to Twitter, "Complaints are being given to EC against me as Kejriwal ji is scared of me. Sanjay Singh has been sent to Hari Nagar 40 times in last 4 days. I am a common man and Kejriwal's candidate pitted against me has assets worth Rs 50 crore."

Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital amid tight security on Saturday. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening. The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn't open its account. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term. Similarly, the BJP is hopeful to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.