'Ye to surgical strike kar diya': Netizens in splits after Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga enters AAP office to seek votes

Campaigning for the Delhi Assembly Elections is in full swing. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which bagged 67 seats in 2015, seeks to retain power in the national capital, while top Bharitya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have hit the ground running.
Surprisingly, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar Assembly constituency Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga visited the AAP office and asked for their support on Wednesday. Bagga took to Twitter and shared the video.
Watch Video:
Netizens were left in splits after Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga entered the AAP office to seek votes. "Why you are so savage bagga ji," wrote a Twitter user. Another user wrote, "This is so nice. A refreshing gesture in the heat and dust of hardcore electoral politics. Speaks so much about the moral fiber of the party @BJP4India that we so dearly love and the man @TajinderBagga who is making waves n touching hearts with every move he makes"
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Bagga is contesting against Raj Kumari Dhillon from AAP and Surender Kumar Sethia from the Indian National Congress. In 2015, Jagdeep Singh from AAP won this seat bagging 65,814 votes and beating Avtar Singh Hit from BJP who received 39,318 votes.
Earlier on January 30, Bagga warned protesters in Shaheen Bagh that a "surgical strike" will take place on February 11, the day results will be declared.
He was also called out for sharing a false video of Umar Khalid chanting 'Hinduo se Aazadi' slogans at Gateway of India Mumbai.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)