'Ye to surgical strike kar diya': Netizens in splits after Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga enters AAP office to seek votes

Campaigning for the Delhi Assembly Elections is in full swing. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which bagged 67 seats in 2015, seeks to retain power in the national capital, while top Bharitya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have hit the ground running.

Surprisingly, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar Assembly constituency Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga visited the AAP office and asked for their support on Wednesday. Bagga took to Twitter and shared the video.

Watch Video: