Gujarat: Congress Candidate Nilesh Kumbhani Breaks Silence On Rejection Of Nomination From Surat Lok Sabha Seat |

Mumbai: Nilesh Kumbhani, the embattled figure charged with betraying the Congress party, resurfaced on social media after six days of silence following the rejection of his nomination form for the Surat Lok Sabha seat. His emergence coincided with the uncontested victory of BJP's Mukesh Dalal, triggering a storm of allegations and revelations.

Nilesh Kumbhani, who found himself at the center of a political maelstrom, took to social media to unleash a barrage of accusations against senior Congress leaders in Surat. In a video that swiftly went viral, Kumbhani exposed what he described as serious factionalism within the party, as well as alleged collusion between Congress leaders and their BJP counterparts.

"I was in contact with Congress leadership, including Babubhai Mangukiya," Kumbhani revealed in the video. "I believed the Congress party was with us, and we had nothing to fear. However, upon my return from Ahmedabad, Congress workers protested at my residence, compelling me to curtail my plans."

Kumbhani showed no signs of remorse. Kumbhani strongly criticised the Congress leaders in Surat for their lack of cooperation and alleged collusion with the BJP leaders. He revealed that Congress leaders accepted money from BJP during the 2022 assembly election to avoid participating in election activities and shutting down their election offices, ultimately securing an effortless victory for BJP candidates.

Kumbhani did not mince words when addressing Pratap Dudhat, a prominent Congress leader from Amreli. "Dudhat was conspicuously absent when I filed my nomination," Kumbhani lamented. "Congress leaders refused to support me and withheld crucial information about the election booths. It's ironic that those now protesting were once aligned with the BJP before turning against me."

The disillusioned politician recounted his solitary campaign efforts during the Lok Sabha elections, highlighting the lack of support from his own party. "When denied a ticket in 2017, I faced pressure to defect to the BJP or run independently," Kumbhani disclosed. "Yet, I refrained from making any statements that could tarnish the Congress's image."

Kumbhani's sudden disappearance following the rejection of his nomination form left Congress workers and leaders bewildered. Questions loomed over his prolonged absence and the sudden reversal of support from his proposed candidates, who submitted affidavits against him.

Read Also Gujarat Congress Suspends Surat Lok Sabha Candidate Nilesh Kumbhani For 6 Years

However, Kumbhani remained tight-lipped regarding these crucial details, opting instead to focus on the alleged betrayal by Congress leaders and the challenges he faced within the party ranks.