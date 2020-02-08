Delhi Elections 2020: Kejriwal takes a cue from Modi, seeks mother's blessing before casting vote

Taking cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought his mother's blessings as he left his house to cast vote.
As polling began across all Assembly segments in the national capital today morning, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the voters to exercise their franchise. "Please go out and vote. Special appeal to all women - Just as you take up the responsibility of your homes, the responsibility towards the country and Delhi is also on your shoulders. All of you ladies must go and cast your votes and also take the men of your house along. Make sure to discuss it with them that voting is their right," Kejriwal tweeted.
Earlier in 2017, Arvind Kejriwal had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly using his mother for politics. “I live with my mother. Every day I take her blessings but don’t blow the trumpet over it. I don’t make my mother stand in queue for politics,” Kejriwal said in response to Modi’s tweet in which he had said, “Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together.”
After photos of Arvind Kejriwal seeking blessings of his mother emerged on social media, netizens took to Twitter to express their views. Here's a look at what Twitterati had to say:
Chief Minister Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi seat. BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav against him while Congress has fielded Romesh Sabbarwal from the seat.
Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital amid tight security on Saturday. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening. The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn't open its account.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term. Similarly, the BJP is hopeful to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, will be hoping for a revival. Several political heavyweights are trying their luck from their old turfs.
