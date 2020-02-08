India

Updated on
LIVE

Delhi elections 2020 Updates: Voting for 70 assembly constituencies begins

By FPJ Web Desk

Over 1.4 crore people, who are eligible to vote in the Delhi Assembly election, will choose 70 MLAs today. Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382, there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. As many as 13,571 polling stations have been created at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations.

Delhi elections 2020 Updates: Voting for 70 assembly constituencies begins

Scores of people turn up to vote at polling booth in Shaheen Bagh

Union Minister S Jaishankar casts vote at polling station in Tuglak Crescent

'Participate in maximum number': PM Modi urges youth to vote in numbers

"Today is the voting day for the Delhi Assembly elections. My appeal to all voters is that they participate in this festival of democracy in maximum number and create a new voting record. Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers," PM Modi tweeted.

BJP leader Ram Madhav arrives at polling station in Jhandewalan area

Responsibility of country as big as of home: Kejriwal's special appeal to all women voters

Today, Delhi will vote for better education, future of their children: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Patparganj Assembly constituency said that today, people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children.

Voting is not only our right, It's our power, says Gautam Gambhir

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gautam Gambhir urged people to exercise their right to vote and participate in the biggest festival of democracy".

Vote to elect a government that is honest, corruption-free: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

In a tweet Piyush Goyal said: Vote to elect a government that is honest, transparent, corruption-free, and dedicated to the public interest in the elections going to be held in Delhi today. It is your right to vote, your one vote will strengthen the democracy of the country. Vote yourself and inspire your friends and relatives to vote as well.

Polling begins

Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi begins.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara

Delhi: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar assembly constituency offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara. Voting for Delhi Elections 2020 to begin at 8 AM.

Voting to begin at 8 am

Voting for Delhi Elections 2020 to take place today, 70 assembly constituencies to undergo polling. Voting to begin at 8 AM.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in