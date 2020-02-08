Delhi elections 2020 Updates: Voting for 70 assembly constituencies begins

'Participate in maximum number': PM Modi urges youth to vote in numbers
"Today is the voting day for the Delhi Assembly elections. My appeal to all voters is that they participate in this festival of democracy in maximum number and create a new voting record. Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers," PM Modi tweeted.
Today, Delhi will vote for better education, future of their children: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Patparganj Assembly constituency said that today, people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children.
Voting is not only our right, It's our power, says Gautam Gambhir
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gautam Gambhir urged people to exercise their right to vote and participate in the biggest festival of democracy".
Vote to elect a government that is honest, corruption-free: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
In a tweet Piyush Goyal said: Vote to elect a government that is honest, transparent, corruption-free, and dedicated to the public interest in the elections going to be held in Delhi today. It is your right to vote, your one vote will strengthen the democracy of the country. Vote yourself and inspire your friends and relatives to vote as well.
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara
Delhi: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar assembly constituency offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara. Voting for Delhi Elections 2020 to begin at 8 AM.
Voting to begin at 8 am
Voting for Delhi Elections 2020 to take place today, 70 assembly constituencies to undergo polling. Voting to begin at 8 AM.
