'AAP fed biryani to Shaheen Bagh protesters': BJP's Parvesh Varma just can't stop

New Delhi: BJP's controversial MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is at it again. On polling day on Saturday, he alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party is arranging biryani for Shaheen Bagh protesters and as a quid pro quo, they are voting for the AAP.

"Delhiites, the media is saying the same thing which I was insisting upon so far. People from a certain community from Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur and Jamia Millia are standing in long queues to claim that they will vote for AAP. Why would they not? Aam Aadmi Party has been feeding them biryani for more than a month," Verma said in a video that he tweeted.

The BJP MP also called it as a mode of "repayment of loan" given by the AAP. Addressing Delhiites as "Rashtravadi" and "Deshbhakt", Verma clearly implied that the protesters are not. "We won't let Delhi breakaway," he claimed. He ended his monologue with "Jai Shri Ram".