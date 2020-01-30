Delhi Elections 2020: Campaign ban on MoS Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Parvesh Verma

The Election Commission on Thursday barred Union Minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls for three days and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for four days for their controversial remarks.
An EC official said the decision was taken as the poll panel was not satisfied with their reply to the show-cause notices.
During an election rally on Monday, minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.
He had chanted "Desh ke gaddaron ko" while the crowd roared back with "goli maaron saalon ko" at an election rally in Delhi.
BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Tuesday had sparked another controversy. "If the BJP comes to power on February 11, you will not find a single protester within an hour. And within a month, we will not spare a single mosque built on government land in my Lok Sabha constituency," he said at an election rally in the poll-bound Delhi.
He also said that what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill and rape women.
Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)