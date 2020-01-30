Delhi Elections 2020: Campaign ban on MoS Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Parvesh Verma

The Election Commission on Thursday barred Union Minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls for three days and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for four days for their controversial remarks.

An EC official said the decision was taken as the poll panel was not satisfied with their reply to the show-cause notices.

During an election rally on Monday, minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

He had chanted "Desh ke gaddaron ko" while the crowd roared back with "goli maaron saalon ko" at an election rally in Delhi.