‘Vote for AAP’: TMC declares support to Arvind Kejriwal and AAP in Delhi elections 2020

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Aadmi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O' Brien on Thursday uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but all AAP candidates.

Banerjee and Kejriwal have shared a cordial relationship over the years, with the Delhi CM coming out in support of his West Bengal counterpart during the general elections in 2019 and also during her face-off with the Centre over Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar.