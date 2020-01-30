'Delhi will decide if I am a terrorist or their son': Kejriwal hits out at BJP's Parvesh Verma for calling him a 'terrorist'

A day after BJP's Parvesh Verma called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist", the Aam Aadmi Party chief on Thursday left the decision on the people of Delhi if they consider him their "son or a terrorist".

Speaking to the media, he said he had left his job as an India Revenue Service officer to fight against corruption. "Does any terrorist do that?"

"BJP is calling me a terrorist. Throughout my life, I have struggled for the people, everyday I try to work for the people and this nation. I have provided good education to our children. Does that make me a terrorist?" asked Kejriwal.

He said he faces "so many hardships because I exposed several high profile people. Despite being diabetic, I sat on hunger strike twice risking my life. They ensured all they can to trouble me".

The Chief Minister said the people of Delhi will decide in the elections if he is a terrorist.

"I leave this decision on the people of Delhi if they consider me a terrorist or their brother and son," the Chief Minister added.

Delhi is going to the polls on February 8 for the 70-member Assembly. Counting will take place on February 11.