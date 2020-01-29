'When they go low, we go high': AAP slams BJP MP Parvesh Verma for calling Arvind Kejriwal 'terrorist'

The Aam Aadmi Party has hit back at BJP MP Parvesh Verma after the altter called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 'a terrorist'.
"In Delhi, many 'natwarlals' and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding. I don't understand if we should fight with terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorist Kejriwal in Delhi," Verma had said at a rally in the poll-bound Delhi.
Slamming the MP from West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency, AAP took to Twitter and wrote, "A Chief Minister, who transformed education and healthcare in Delhi, is being called a "terrorist" by BJP MP @p_sahibsingh."
"When They Go Low, We Go High," the party added.
After being called a terrorist, Arvind Kejriwal had also responded on the microblogging site. "Gave up everything for the people of Delhi. After joining politics, I faced many difficulties so that the life of the people could improve. Today in return, the Bharatiya Janata Party is calling me a terrorist ... It is very sad," he said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Parvesh Verma had kicked off a row by claiming that if the BJP came to power in Delhi then it will not only clear the Shaheen Bagh area of the anti-CAA protesters "within an hour", but will also remove all existing mosques built on government land in his parliamentary constituency within a month.
"If the BJP comes to power on February 11, you will not find a single protester within an hour. And within a month, we will not spare a single mosque built on government land in my Lok Sabha constituency," he said.
He also said that what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill and rape women.
The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a showcause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for his controversial statement, saying prime facie the remarks had the potential of disturbing harmony.
The EC asked him to respond to the notice before noon on Thursday.
Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.
(With inputs from agencies)
