'When they go low, we go high': AAP slams BJP MP Parvesh Verma for calling Arvind Kejriwal 'terrorist'

The Aam Aadmi Party has hit back at BJP MP Parvesh Verma after the altter called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 'a terrorist'.

"In Delhi, many 'natwarlals' and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding. I don't understand if we should fight with terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorist Kejriwal in Delhi," Verma had said at a rally in the poll-bound Delhi.

Slamming the MP from West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency, AAP took to Twitter and wrote, "A Chief Minister, who transformed education and healthcare in Delhi, is being called a "terrorist" by BJP MP @p_sahibsingh."

"When They Go Low, We Go High," the party added.