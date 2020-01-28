'Coronavirus can't be more dangerous than this': Twitter slams BJP MP Parvesh Verma over 'won't spare mosques...' comment

BJP MP Parvesh Verma has kicked off a row by claiming that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi then it will not only clear the Shaheen Bagh area of the anti-CAA protesters within an hour, but will also remove all existing mosques in his parliamentary constituency built on government land within a month.

While addressing a small crowd inside a room in the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency, BJP's West Delhi MP said: "This is not just another election. It is an election to decide the unity of a nation.

"If the BJP comes to power on February 11, you will not find a single protester within an hour. And within a month, we will not spare a single mosque built on government land in my Lok Sabha constituency," the gathering broke out in loud applause.