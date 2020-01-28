'Coronavirus can't be more dangerous than this': Twitter slams BJP MP Parvesh Verma over 'won't spare mosques...' comment

BJP MP Parvesh Verma has kicked off a row by claiming that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi then it will not only clear the Shaheen Bagh area of the anti-CAA protesters within an hour, but will also remove all existing mosques in his parliamentary constituency built on government land within a month.
While addressing a small crowd inside a room in the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency, BJP's West Delhi MP said: "This is not just another election. It is an election to decide the unity of a nation.
"If the BJP comes to power on February 11, you will not find a single protester within an hour. And within a month, we will not spare a single mosque built on government land in my Lok Sabha constituency," the gathering broke out in loud applause.
However, Twitter users lashed out at the BJP MP for his comments. A user said, "Wow. When such venom is spewed by MPs, who do you turn to? This is a party that sends terror accused to Parliament. These hatemongers won't stop until people resist as strong as they can. Yeah, that."
"Have all institutions of this country gone deaf & blind? ECI, SC, Police, no one is bothered by such vicious & ugly campaign? Open inciting communal hatred. They talk of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. Shame in u all & shame on this poisonous man. Shame on PM & HM," wrote another user.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Earlier on Monday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur was seen leading the crowd in poll-bound Delhi to raise an incendiary slogan that "traitors should be shot".
At a rally, Singh, the minister of state for finance, shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko" to which the crowd responded, "goli maro saalo ko" (shoot down the traitors).
Earlier, BJP leader Kapil Mishra who is contesting from Delhi's Model Town seat had also raised a similar slogan.
(With input from IANS)
