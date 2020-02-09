'How does this qualify as journalism?': Twitter mocks Zee News and Sudhir Chaudhary for blaming Delhi voters after exit polls

Delhi Assembly Elections concluded on Saturday evening and all the exit polls which followed, predicted the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will come back to power with a comfortable majority when the results will be announced on February 11.

Zee News anchor Sudhir Choudhary in his show Daily News and Analysis (DNA), however, was seen blaming the Delhi voters after the exit polls. He said, "Delhi residents do not care about the Balakot air strikes, Ram Temple in Ayodhya, or revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status," but care about their own personal issues.

He added that the Delhi voters don’t even care about the country being divided. Choudhary said that the people of Delhi are lazy and that they only want to share their views through their smartphones on social media.

Sudhir Choudhary's monologue has gone viral and people are seen trolling the anchor. A Twitter user said, "Extremely shameless reporting. Don't have words to express this cheap journalism. Watch out how is he accusing people simply because they chose the development provided by one party and ignored the hate politics of other. Sudhir Chaudhary is embarrassment on the face of Earth!"

Another user said, "Unbelievable! What this man has said. How does this qualify as journalism. No accountability. All the more reason fo cut the cord and stop watching television news."

Twitter came with funny memes and jokes after Sudhir's monologue. Here are some of the best reactions: