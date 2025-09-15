Kerala Lottery Results Live, Sept 15, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-20 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

Kerala, September 15: The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-20 lottery results for Monday, September 15 will be announced at 3 PM today and the official list will be uploaded on the website at 4 PM. The first prize is ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are following the updates closely. If you have a ticket and want to check the winners, you can see the full list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-20 for Monday, 15-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

BV 325688（VAIKKOM）

Agent Name: BEENA

Agency No.: K 8797

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

BN 325688 BO 325688

BP 325688 BR 325688

BS 325688 BT 325688

BU 325688 BW 325688

BX 325688 BY 325688 BZ 325688

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

BR 921436（THRISSUR）

Agent Name: BALAMURUGAN A

Agency No.: R 5185

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

BT 253598（MALAPPURAM）

Agent Name: RAKESH K

Agency No.: M 4658

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0822 1681 1759 2204 2451 3525 4325 4830 4888 5000 5734 5808 5816 6089 6515 6757 6872 7193 9355 9886

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2964 3212 4641 9311 9425 9938

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0197 0231 0259 0306 0937 1047 1290 1482 1960 2211 2268 2874 2997 4387 4882 5121 5709 7003 7278 7502 7530 7627 7935 7994 7997 8055 8207 8211 9346 9381

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0001 0174 0239 0254 0419 0716 0778 0904 1053 1092 1557 1722 1796 1992 2117 2130 2328 2384 2491 2575 2662 2702 2753 2800 2958 3114 4175 4366 4430 4797 4952 4989 5024 5175 5375 5728 5750 5890 5952 6124 6400 6408 6647 6706 6754 6837 6897 7132 7424 7542 7754 7978 8032 8034 8298 8300 8387 8565 8601 8624 8661 8860 8863 8973 9071 9159 9228 9391 9492 9548 9556 9659 9689 9846 9918 9950

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0030 0226 0434 0469 0581 0628 0691 0913 1062 1168 1185 1238 1346 1520 1657 1883 2115 2388 2394 2669 2701 2722 2818 2859 2976 3021 3134 3243 3276 3394 3466 3667 3676 3690 3709 3754 3790 3811 3843 3927 3981 4006 4141 4531 4614 4656 4692 4812 4822 4877 5032 5070 5221 5371 5382 5759 5766 5871 5975 5978 6105 6178 6188 6374 6683 6829 6878 6885 6906 6994 7223 7296 7385 7650 7664 7818 7854 8128 8154 8161 8287 8408 8464 8646 9190 9203 9251 9271 9315 9448 9577 9603 9815 9903

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-20: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 25,00,000

4th Prize Rs 15,00,000

5th Prize Rs 1,00,000

6th Prize Rs 5,000

7th Prize Rs 1,000

8th Prize Rs 500

9th Prize Rs 100

10th Prize Rs 50

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.