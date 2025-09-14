Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 14 2025 - Samrudhi SM-20 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Samrudhi SM-20 on Sunday, September 14, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-20 for Sunday, 14-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

MY 926709（PAYYANNUR）

Agent Name: P V VALSALA RAJAN

Agency No.: C 4164

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

MN 926709 MO 926709

MP 926709 MR 926709

MS 926709 MT 926709

MU 926709 MV 926709

MW 926709 MX 926709 MZ 926709

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

MZ 117520（THAMARASSERY）

Agent Name: UNNIKRISHNAN

Agency No.: D 6698

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

MW 576620（MALAPPURAM）

Agent Name: C RADHAKRISHNAN

Agency No.: M 1345

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0405 1084 1090 3023 3100 3342 3795 4216 5668 6185 6920 6983 7013 7399 8279 8549 8724 9189 9395 9977

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1211 2527 5325 8694 9417 9557

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0581 0662 1081 1150 1367 1434 1576 2076 2115 2175 2293 2295 2627 4061 4157 4728 5136 5355 5473 6191 6453 7009 7965 8304 8328 8904 9379 9550 9790 9794

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0077 0097 0158 0284 0344 0457 0474 0531 0594 0614 0870 1223 1469 1708 1759 1953 2050 2150 2225 2306 2328 2571 2621 2645 2720 2778 2924 3062 3143 3590 3671 3700 3730 3794 3814 3847 4225 4296 4500 4641 4662 4677 4859 5036 5252 5386 5404 5622 5865 6029 6569 6710 6783 6828 6889 7098 7301 7310 7362 7548 7594 7711 7862 7996 8606 8671 8750 9006 9282 9316 9321 9402 9420 9458 9499 9688

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0326 0374 0518 0578 0777 0864 0937 0983 1006 1040 1085 1132 1173 1326 1377 1443 1537 1553 1674 1775 1954 1955 2026 2190 2417 2535 2823 2882 3220 3471 3481 3727 3773 3969 4236 4245 4390 4487 4612 4663 4914 5052 5254 5274 5293 5317 5354 5513 5521 5813 5980 6124 6212 6260 6289 6445 6522 6652 6751 6757 6888 7074 7082 7223 7332 7452 7469 7624 7726 7734 7751 7761 7764 7771 7787 7882 7956 8323 8419 8546 8585 8706 8730 8874 9186 9226 9534 9566 9642 9761 9772 9862

9th Prize: ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0031 0122 0140 0160 0214 0285 0566 0646 0718 0737 0750 0845 0852 1073 1131 1174 1196 1199 1281 1517 1525 1727 1969 1996 2037 2116 2126 2138 2184 2195 2218 2220 2237 2315 2362 2368 2435 2441 2522 2531 2584 2604 2695 2797 2847 2940 3027 3110 3198 3497 3513 3549 3625 3679 3718 3941 3973 4031 4036 4076 4168 4434 4458 4481 4543 4621 4679 4808 4905 4991 5053 5140 5223 5304 5482 5515 5541 5549 5641 5675 5695 5704 5738 5960 6112 6240 6262 6313 6432 6465 6482 6636 6696 6707 6722 6744 6950 7150 7202 7210 7270 7437 7440 7598 7621 7647 7649 7715 7759 7803 7877 7878 8004 8010 8078 8089 8114 8236 8307 8351 8463 8478 8576 8583 8613 8623 8688 8711 8735 8766 8846 8900 8926 8936 9019 9047 9050 9082 9151 9177 9220 9261 9408 9434 9473 9687 9815 9832 9844 9890

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.