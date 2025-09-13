Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 13, 2025 - Karunya KR-723 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Karunya KR-723 on Saturday, September 13, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-723 for Thursday, 13-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

KX 939961（PALAKKAD）

Agent Name: HARIHARAN T

Agency No.: P 8783

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KN 939961 KO 939961

KP 939961 KR 939961

KS 939961 KT 939961

KU 939961 KV 939961

KW 939961 KY 939961 KZ 939961

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

KS 515515（PUNALUR）

Agent Name: SAJEEV R

Agency No.: Q 9380

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

KS 156746（THIRUVANANTHAPURAM）

Agent Name: VASANTHA K

Agency No.: T 10981

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0874 1020 1621 1804 2053 2562 2801 2975 3118 6082 6462 7708 7779 7909 8466 8511 9499 9721 9803 9867

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0836 2769 3031 3079 4657 9757

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0180 0351 0552 1399 2581 2679 2813 2997 3128 3138 3228 3254 3259 4249 5181 5188 5217 5219 5356 5691 7188 7400 8690 8873 9105 9117 9330 9563 9652 9827

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0906 0328 7989 0802 1689 9434 9204 7711 4358 6942 2456 7413 1671 7216 0080 4272 2165 4517 8538 8589 6407 4724 0086 2316 2579 7944 5929 7007 8098 6838 8760 8513 7915 3567 1717 8355 4085 4401 4813 9085 1918 9698 6600 5710 4544 6614 9582 3449 2781 6214 4952 6261 0954

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0347 0392 0615 0693 0754 0899 0934 0981 1321 1381 1681 1848 1854 1924 1974 2066 2319 2345 2421 2526 2548 2832 2872 2934 2998 3245 3413 3454 3510 3534 3597 3740 3835 3884 3891 4022 4091 4237 4328 4502 4610 4820 4832 5056 5106 5142 5148 5156 5172 5175 5176 5220 5316 5584 5694 5769 5872 5956 5977 5991 6061 6184 6436 6549 6590 6606 6653 7000 7303 7382 7505 7521 7588 7777 7824 8383 8386 8492 8715 8726 8752 8820 8921 8980 9118 9326 9382 9394 9796 9853 9877 9989

9th Prize: ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0045 0090 0154 0240 0482 0497 0599 0785 1254 1300 1373 1491 1542 1543 1615 1640 1652 1788 1830 1882 1960 2003 2139 2181 2182 2276 2440 2496 2500 2577 2583 2692 2718 2728 2849 2855 2921 2964 3002 3021 3166 3167 3325 3360 3415 3604 3608 3637 3743 4157 4174 4216 4238 4388 4404 4441 4459 4518 4524 4681 4697 4878 4957 4964 5208 5223 5262 5611 5703 5741 5781 5788 5813 5821 6033 6077 6137 6199 6226 6321 6416 6445 6483 6562 6596 6696 6840 6845 6865 6930 6957 6995 7038 7159 7213 7280 7284 7302 7313 7372 7504 7543 7553 7628 7650 7660 7675 7685 7843 7880 7889 8018 8054 8214 8225 8250 8374 8404 8441 8499 8517 8543 8645 8683 8712 8748 8811 8954 8997 9052 9101 9111 9131 9276 9356 9442 9510 9548 9591 9681 9685 9752 9855 9890

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results of the Kerala Lottery can be checked on the official websites of statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info and follow the steps.

How to claim the prize money

If you think you've won a prize, check your lottery ticket numbers with the ones printed in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches a winning number, you can get a prize. To get your prize, go to the Kerala Lottery offices at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days after the draw. Winners are advised to take the winning ticket and a valid ID to claim their prize money.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.