Blamed For Blocking Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's Darshan, Woman Beaten By Neighbours In Agra Apartment - VIDEO

A spiritual visit by Bagheshwar Dham's head priest, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, to a private apartment in Agra took a violent turn this week, leading to a police case after a woman allegedly assaulted a neighbour she blamed for preventing her from receiving the saint's blessings.

The incident unfolded after Shastri's scheduled public event in the city on 6th September was cancelled by the administration due to overwhelming crowds. The spiritual leader then proceeded to the Nalanda Pride Apartments in Khandaari, the residence of one Pushkal Gupta.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the police complaint filed by Neha Gupta, a resident of the same apartment block, a huge crowd of VIP guests gathered at her brother's flat for a chance to meet the revered figure. Amid the chaos, not everyone who wished to see him was able to do so.

The situation turned sour the following day. The complainant, Neha Gupta, alleges that she was confronted by the wife of another resident, Ajay Chauhan, who had been unable to meet Shastri. The woman reportedly accused Neha of deliberately preventing her family from receiving darshan (an audience).

“She started abusing me, saying, ‘You are the one who stopped us from meeting Baba,’” Neha stated in her complaint. “I tried to explain that the crowd was too large and it was not our fault, but she wouldn’t listen.”

The verbal altercation quickly escalated into physical violence. Neha claims that Ajay Chauhan, Sanjay Chauhan, their wives, and another woman assaulted her. She alleged they grabbed her by the neck, pushed her down, and beat her, only stopping when her elderly mother intervened. She also reported receiving death threats.

Based on her complaint, the Hari Parvat police station has registered a case against the five individuals. ACP Akshay Sanjay Mahadik confirmed the registration of the case and stated, "Police are investigating the allegations. Action will be taken against the accused soon."