Delhi Elections 2020: Exit polls predict AAP will storm back to power

The exit polls on Saturday predicted that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party will return to power with an impressive victory in the Delhi elections with the BJP expected to improve its numbers but finishing a distant second.

The polls predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. They predicted that Congress will continue its dismal show in the national capital.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted 47 seats for AAP and 23 for BJP.

The ABP News-C Voter poll predicted that AAP will get 49-63 seats and the BJP 5-19 seats. According to the poll, the Congress could win 0-4 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero exit poll predicted that AAP would win 54 seats, BJP 15 seats and Congress one seat.

The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave 48-61 seats to AAP, 9-21 seats to BJP and 0-1 seat for the Congress.

India Today-Axis exit poll suggest 50-58 seats for AAP, 2-10 seats for BJP and 0 seats for Congress in the 70 seat Assembly.

The AAP had registered a landslide victory in 2015 elections getting 67 of 70 seats. The BJP had won three seats while Congress had failed to open its account.

Saturday's exit polls show that the AAP has maintained the lead it had registered in the pre-poll survey projections when elections were announced. Findings of the survey on January 6 indicated that AAP would garner 53.3 per cent of votes and end up with close to 59 seats, while the BJP with 25.9 per cent of votes may have to remain content with just eight seats.

The extensive exit poll asked 11,839 respondents after they voted for in the assembly elections. The exit poll was conducted in all 70 assembly constituencies spread across the 7 parliamentary constituencies of Delhi.

The votes will be counted on February 11.

However, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday exuded confidence over his party's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, stating that "all exit polls will fail and BJP will come into power with over 48 seats." "All these exit polls will fail. Keep this tweet of mine. BJP will form the government in Delhi with over 48 seats in Delhi. Now, please do not find an excuse to blame Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)," Tiwari tweeted in Hindi soon after polling in Delhi concluded.