Congress rejects exit poll results, says Feb 11 results will 'startle everyone'

A day after voting in Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress on Sunday rubbished the exit poll results, most of which predicted little or no change in the party's fortunes from 2015 polls, saying the result on February 11 will "surprise everyone".

Almost all exit polls predicted little change in the fortunes of the Congress, which had ruled the city between 1998 and 2013 but drew a blank in the 2015 polls.

"Let others celebrate the exit poll results. I am confident that the results on February 11 will startle everyone," chief spokesperson of Delhi Congress Mukesh Sharma said.