Delhi Election 2020 Exit Poll Latest Updates: Exit polls predict comfortable victory for AAP

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the media to not release exit polls before 6:30 pm. So, the exit polls will be announced only after 6:30 pm on February 8.

What are exit polls?

Exit polls are the survey of voters that is conducted after the polling hours end. In exit polls, the voters are asked which party did they vote for. These polls are conducted with the use of different methods. However, these exit polls may not necessarily match with the actual results.