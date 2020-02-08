Delhi Election 2020 Exit Poll Latest Updates: Exit polls predict comfortable victory for AAP

Repulic TV-Jan ki Baat exit polls
Republic TV-Jan ki Baat exit polls predict that AAP may get 48-61 seats, BJP may get 9-21seats and Congress 0-1 seats in 70 seat Assembly.
ABP - CVoter exit polls
The ABP-CVoter exit polls predict 49-63 seats for AAP 5-19 seats for BJP and 0-4 seats for Congress in the 70 seat assembly.
Times now-IPSOS exit polls
Times Now-IPSOS exit polls state that AAP may get 44 seats while BJP may get 26 seats in the 70 seat assembly.
Earlier, in January 2020, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had asked the media organisations to refrain from posting the exit polls during polling hours that is 8 am to 6 pm.
Exit poll figures to be out at 6.30 pm
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the media to not release exit polls before 6:30 pm. So, the exit polls will be announced only after 6:30 pm on February 8.
What are exit polls?
Exit polls are the survey of voters that is conducted after the polling hours end. In exit polls, the voters are asked which party did they vote for. These polls are conducted with the use of different methods. However, these exit polls may not necessarily match with the actual results.
