AAP vs BJP: How each party has performed in Delhi's minority-dominated constituencies

The counting of votes is underway for the Delhi Assembly elections. As per the official Election Commission trends till 1:50 pm, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is leading on 58 seats whereas the BJP is ahead on 12 out of 70 assembly seats. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.
Exit polls too had predicted an easy victory for the Aam Aadmi Party, with the BJP set to increase its numbers.
While the Election Commission put the official voter turnout figures at 62.59%, many of the Constituencies with a significant Muslim population recorded high turnouts.The highest voting of 71.6% incidentally was reported from the Ballimaran constituency.
A little over 11% of Delhi's population is Muslim, with some constituencies having a population of over 40% from the community. Traditionally, the Muslim community in Delhi has voted for the Congress, but if initial trends are any indicator, their allegiance in most areas now lie with the AAP.
Taking a look at 10 constituencies with a substantial Muslim population, we realise that it is only in two constituencies that the BJP has so far out-performed the AAP.
These are Mustafabad, where Jagdish Pradhan is leading and Shahdara where Sanjay Goyal is ahead of his AAP competition.
Take a look:
Okhla
Amanatullah Khan of Aam Aadmi Party is leading (79.29% of votes)
Braham Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party is trailing (16.19% of votes)
Seelampur
Abdul Rehman of the Aam Aadmi Party is leading (59.11% of votes)
Kaushal Kumar Mishra of the Bharatiya Janata Party is trailing (22.68% of votes)
Matia Mahal
Shoaib Iqbal of the Aam Aadmi Party is leading (76.61% of votes)
Ravinder Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party is trailing (18.6% of votes)
Ballimaran
Imran Hussain of the Aam Aadmi Party is leading (64.62% of votes)
Lata of the Bharatiya Janata Party is trailing (29.07% of votes)
Chandni Chowk
Parlad Singh Sawhney of the Aam Aadmi Party is leading (69.32% of votes)
Suman Kumar Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party is trailing (24.91% of votes)
Mustafabad
Jagdish Pradhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading (48.16% of votes)
Haji Yunus of the Aam Aadmi Party is trailing (47.01% of votes)
Babarpur
Gopal Rai of the Aam Aadmi Party is leading (65.23% of votes)
Naresh Gaur of the Bharatiya Janata Party is trailing (31.41% of votes)
Rithala
Mohinder Goyal of the Aam Aadmi Party is leading (50.12% of votes)
Manish Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party is trailing (46.79% of votes)
Shahdara
Sanjay Goyal of the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading (47.53% of votes)
Ram Niwas Goel of the Aam Aadmi Party is trailing (46.97% of votes)
Seemapuri
Rajendra Pal Gautam of the Aam Aadmi Party is leading (61.57% of votes)
Sant Lal of the Lok Jan Shakti Party is trailing (29.2% of votes)
(the above data is taken from the EC's website and is updated till 1:50 pm)
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections however, the votes had shown a slightly different trend.
The ruling BJP had won more than 50% of the Lok Sabha seats in 90 'minority-concentration' districts identified in 2008 by the then UPA government
The BJP has managed to puncture opposition's claims that the party is anti-minority by winning more than 50 per cent of the Lok Sabha seats in 90 'minority-concentration' districts identified in 2008 by the then UPA government.
This included Delhi where the party won all seven seats.
Recent trends however have shown that voters are now choosing different parties when it comes to national and state elections. One simply has to look to the recent Jharkhand and Haryana polls to underscore this point.
In Delhi at least, this trend is not new.
While the AAP had stormed to power with 67 seats (out of 70) in the 2015 polls, mere months before that too the National Capital Territory had given all seven Lok Sabha seats to the BJP.
The saffron party's looming defeat in Delhi may have been vehemently denied until the last minute, but it is not a first. In the last two years, the BJP-led NDA has lost power in six states.
Going by the voting trends revealed so far, there will soon be anti-BJP governments in 12 states, including Delhi. The NDA now has governments in 16 states that account for 42% of the nation's population.
Delhi state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had hoped to win 48 seats to enable the party to return to power in Delhi after over two decades. His sentiments had also been echoed by several other party members.
(With inputs from agencies)
