AAP vs BJP: How each party has performed in Delhi's minority-dominated constituencies

While the Election Commission put the official voter turnout figures at 62.59%, many of the Constituencies with a significant Muslim population recorded high turnouts.The highest voting of 71.6% incidentally was reported from the Ballimaran constituency.

A little over 11% of Delhi's population is Muslim, with some constituencies having a population of over 40% from the community. Traditionally, the Muslim community in Delhi has voted for the Congress, but if initial trends are any indicator, their allegiance in most areas now lie with the AAP.

Taking a look at 10 constituencies with a substantial Muslim population, we realise that it is only in two constituencies that the BJP has so far out-performed the AAP.

These are Mustafabad, where Jagdish Pradhan is leading and Shahdara where Sanjay Goyal is ahead of his AAP competition.

Take a look: